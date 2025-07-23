Tajon Buchanan could be nearing a permanent transfer from Inter Milan to Villarreal, sources tell TSN.

Although the deal is not yet completed, sources confirm Inter and Villarreal will meet Thursday to continue negotiations.

Buchanan is currently on his way to Milan to begin preseason training until any deal gets finalized.

The 26-year-old went on a $1.5 million loan to Villarreal this January after being unable to break into Inter's squad. Although Buchanan battled ankle issues when he moved to Spain, he impressed in 13 appearances for Villarreal, including a game-winning goal against La Liga champions Barcelona in May.

With the Villarreal loan, Inter Milan originally set a $19.5 million buyout clause.

Buchanan made a $8 million move to Inter in January 2024, and made 16, mostly substitute appearances for the 20-time Italian Champions.