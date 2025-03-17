Canadian forward Tani Oluwaseyi has been voted Major League Soccer's Player of the Matchday after scoring twice in Minnesota United's 3-3 draw Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.

The 24-year-old Oluwaseyi, taken in the first round (17th overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, has scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 31 career regular-season appearances.

Minnesota is 18-6-7 when Oluwaseyi plays, with the Canadian contributing three game-winning goals and six game-winning assists. Oluwaseyi is headed to California to join Canada for this week's CONCACAF Nations League Finals.

The last Canadian international to win the MLS Player of the Matchday honours was Kamal Miller on Matchday 9 of 2022.

The MLS award is decided through media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026