TORONTO — After stints with England's Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons and Blackpool as well as Germany's Arminia Bielefeld, Switzerland's Grasshopper Club Zurich and Spain's Granada CF, Canadian winger Theo Corbeanu is back home at Toronto FC.

The 22-year-old from Hamilton spent time with the TFC academy, joining in late 2016 when he was 14 after being part of its pre-academy camps before moving to England in the summer of 2018 to pursue his football dream.

Now he is a member of Toronto's first team, on loan from Granada.

"It's a surreal feeling," he said. "Even driving into the training ground brings back a lot of memories. To be back home is something I'm tremendously excited about — being close to my family and friends. But also to have this opportunity to play for TFC."

Ironically, Corbeanu now finds himself back in Spain. Toronto flew to Marbella on Friday to continue its pre-season preparations ahead of a Feb. 22 MLS season-opening visit to D.C. United.

While he has only played at BMO Field once, representing his local under-13 side at a tournament final, Corbeanu is no stranger to Toronto's home stadium.

"BMO's a very special place. I went (there) many times when I was a kid to watch TFC," said Corbeanu, who also served as a TFC ball boy growing up.

And he was in the crowd Dec. 9, 2017, when Toronto defeated visiting Seattle 2-0 to win the MLS Cup.

Corbeanu was part of TFC's pre-academy to start, from under-10 to under-12, but had to give it up because of the demands of the commute from Hamilton and its impact on his schooling.

"That was something my parents didn't want, so I had to quit for a couple of years," he said.

He eventually returned before leaving again, this time for England.

His agent set up a trial at Leicester City, which went well and drew the attention of Wolves. He moved up the ranks there — playing more than 50 games for Wolves'' under-18 or under-21 sides — and made his Premier League debut in May 2021, coming off the bench in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham.

It proved to be his only first-team appearance with loan spells at a string of clubs before making a permanent move to Spain last February. Granada was relegated in May after just one season in the Spanish top-flight.

Corbeanu made 22 appearances across all competitions with the Spanish side, scoring his only goal against Villarreal CF in March.

"A big opportunity for me, to play in such a decorated league full of big players. Obviously I'm super-grateful for having the opportunity to play over there," he said. "It wasn't to be in this time but I think now is the perfect step (to join Toronto)."

He sees the loan spell at Toronto, which can make the move permanent, as a new beginning after playing opportunities dried up at Granada as he went through four managers in less than a year.

While, in hindsight, Corbeanu wishes he had "a little bit more in terms of personal achievements" up to now, he believes he has learned from his experiences in different countries.

"Everything happens for a reason," he said.

The return to Toronto means a reunion with goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a childhood friend. They played together growing up and their family homes are just five minutes apart. Kobe Franklin and Kosi Thompson were also academy and local teammates.

"I love this city. I love this club, I always have," Corbeanu said. "And I've always kept a special eye on them. And felt nothing else made sense. So if it was a move back to the MLS, it was only going to be to one team."

Both his parents were born in Romania, coming to Canada in 1999 with his older brother who was seven at the time. Theo was born three years later.

Corbeanu represented Romania at youth level, scoring in his under-16 debut against Ireland, before switching his international allegiance to Canada. Corbeanu, then 18, scored in his senior debut for Canada in a 5-1 win over Bermuda in March 2021 in World Cup qualifying play.

He's hoping he can impress in Toronto colours ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and add to his seven Canada caps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025