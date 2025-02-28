The Portland Timbers have ruled Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau out of Saturday’s game against Austin FC due to a lower-body injury.

Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg is listed as questionable for Nashville SC with a thigh injury ahead of this weekend's game against New York Red Bulls.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports that both players are aiming to be ready for next week and neither sound concerned about their injuries long term.

Crépeau last surrendered four goals in the Timbers’ season-opening 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

The Timbers were forced to play the majority of the game with 10 men after Canadian defender Kamal Miller was sent off in the 11th minute.

The 30-year-old made six saves in the defeat at the hands of the Whitecaps, a team he played for from 2019-21.

He played in 20 games for the Timbers last season after joining the team as a free agent following two seasons with LAFC, where he helped the franchise capture the 2022 MLS Cup.

Crépeau is currently battling with Minnesota United GK Dayne St.Clair for the No. 1 spot on Canada’s national team as they prepare to face Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

The Greenfield Park, Que., native has made 24 appearances for the men’s national team, including both matchups against Argentina at the 2024 Copa America, where Canada finished fourth.