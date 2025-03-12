Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he just doesn't know if he will be back at Anfield next season.

The Netherlands centre-back is currently playing out the final year of his existing contract.

"I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely," van Dijk said in the wake of the team's Champions League exit from the Round of 16 on Tuesday to Paris Saint-Germain. "At the moment, I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that is about it."

Van Dijk, 33, is in his eighth season with the Reds following a January 2017 move from Southampton for £75 million. This season, he's made 40 appearances across all competitions.

The former Celtic defender says that while his focus is on the current season, contract talks with the team have not been paused.

"It is not on hold," van Dijk said. "Nothing on hold. "Listen, there are 10 games to go [in the Premier League season] and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don't even know myself."

Sitting atop the table, Liverpool holds a 15-point lead on Arsenal. Their next Premier League action comes on Apr. 2 when they host Everton in another edition of the Merseyside derby.

Arne Slot's side has their first chance at a trophy this coming Sunday when they take on Newcastle in the League Cup Final at Wembley.