MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti says he isn’t certain about his coaching future following Real Madrid’s quarterfinal loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.

The veteran Italian is the most successful coach in the history of the competition with five titles. Yet he was asked if Wednesday's 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium — which meant Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate — would be his last Champions League game with the Spanish powerhouse.

“I don’t know. Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out,” he said. “The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year and the only thing I will do is thank the club. I don’t care if my contract ends this year or next year.”

It was the first time since 2020 that Madrid has failed to reach the last four of the Champions League.

Ancelotti, who led Madrid to European titles in 2014, 2022 and '24, said he doesn't know whether he will be in charge of the club at the upcoming Club World Cup in June.

He was also asked whether he felt he was the most adequate coach for the club right now, and said he hadn't given any thought to that.

Ancelotti said he wouldn't change anything if he had to prepare the team again to take on Arsenal, and looked forward to trying to motivate the team for the rest of the season.

Madrid trails Barcelona by four points after 31 Spanish league matches and will face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

“If someone thinks I’m the only one to blame, it’s not going to change what I think in the next few days," Ancelotti said. "I’m only thinking about preparing for the next game to stay in the fight for the league title and try to win the Copa del Rey.”

