For the first time in his illustrious career, Carlo Ancelotti is set to take the reins of a national side.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 65-year-old five-time Champions League winner will become Brazil's new manager.

Ancelotti is expected to depart Real Madrid at season's end, ahead of the Club World Cup, and take over the Selecao in June.

A native of Reggiolo, Ancelotti is currently in the fourth season of his second stint at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos trail Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining in the La Liga season.

Ancelotti has also managed at Everton, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Milan, Juventus and Parma.

On top of the five Champions League triumphs, Ancelotti has also won six league titles and is the only manager to have claimed a league crown in all five of Europe's top leagues (the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1).

A midfielder in his playing days, Ancelotti was capped 26 by the Azzurri and won three Scudetti, one with Roma and two with Milan.

Brazil has long admired Ancelotti and finally has their man.

The Selecao sacked Dorival Junior at the end of March following a World Cup qualifying defeat against Argentina.