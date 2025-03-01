HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mohammed Sofo scored the first goal of his career, Emil Forsberg scored his first of the season and Carlos Coronel posted a clean sheet to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

New York, the reigning Eastern Conference champions, took a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on the goal by Sofo — a 20-year-old forward making his first start. Sofo, who scored unassisted off a rebound with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, did not play last week and played 27 minutes in one appearance last season.

Forsberg found the net for the10th time in his two seasons in the league to stretch the advantage to 2-0 in the 30th minute. Omar Valencia, who was tagged with a yellow card in the 12th minute, notched his first career assist in his second career start. The 20-year-old defender played one minute in one appearance last season.

Coronel finished with two saves for the Red Bulls (1-1-0) to complete the 36th shutout of his career — all but one with New York. It was his 130th start for the club.

Joe Willis stopped three shots for Nashville (0-1-1), which has yet to score this season. Willis finished with his club-record 50th clean sheet in a scoreless home opener against the New England Revolution.

The Red Bulls improved to 18-6-6 in home openers and upped their all-time record against Nashville to 3-0-4. New York dropped a 1-0 decision on the road to Cincinnati in its opener.

The Red Bulls travel to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Nashville will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

