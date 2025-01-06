CF Montreal acquired defender Jalen Neal from the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a 2025 international roster spot, the team announced on Monday.

Neal also signed a “U22 Initiative” contract for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons, with an option year in 2028.

“We are very excited to welcome a promising young defender to Montreal,” said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

“Jalen fits the profile of the modern defender we wanted to add to our squad, being technically talented, quick and versatile. Despite his young age, he already has significant MLS and international experience. We are convinced that he will help us improve our defence this season and for the future.”

Neal made 28 starts over the last two seasons with the Galaxy, helping the team to an MLS Cup title in 2024.

On the international stage, Neal holds six caps for the United States men’s national team and represented his country at the 2023 Gold Cup. In 2022, he helped the United States win the Concacaf U20 championship and was named on the tournament’s Best XI.

CF Montreal is coming off an eighth-place finish in the Eastern Conference table in MLS. They finished with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses last season.