CF Montreal stayed busy ahead of Thursday's MLS transfer deadline.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports the team has acquired defender Bode Hidalgo from Real Salt Lake.

A native of Kaysville, UT, Hidalgo is a product of the RSL academy and made his senior debut in 2021. Hidalgo has made 90 appearances across all competitions over four seasons for the team.

In 2025, Hidalgo has appeared in 18 league matches, starting eight, and has been sent off once. His lone career MLS goal came during the 2022 season.

The MLS transfer window closes at 1AM Eastern on Friday morning.