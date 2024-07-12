MONTREAL — CF Montreal acquired English left back Tom Pearce as the transfer window opened for Canadian clubs Friday.

Pearce joins the Major League Soccer team on a contract through the 2026 season, with an option year in 2027.

The 26-year-old is coming off five seasons with Wigan Athletic FC in the Championship and League One, England's second and third divisions, winning the League One title in 2022. He produced one goal and 20 assists in 105 games for the club.

Pearce previously played for Leeds United, which loaned him to Scunthorpe United in 2019.

Internationally, he featured in 10 games for England's under-20 and U21 sides in 2018 and 2019.

The secondary transfer window runs through Aug. 8 in Canada.

"We're delighted to add Tom to our squad," Montreal president Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. "He brings us depth at the left-back position, and his versatility also allows him to play on the left side of a back three. He has strong physical abilities as well as technical qualities in possession that will enable him to fit in well with our team's style of play."

