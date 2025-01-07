CF Montreal acquires forward Vrioni from Revolution

MONTREAL — CF Montréal has acquired forward Giacomo Vrioni from the New England Revolution in return for US$50,000 in 2025 general allocation money, the Major League Soccer club announced Tuesday.

New England will retain a portion of Vrioni's 2025 salary and a percentage in the event of a future sale as part of the agreement.

Vrioni, who will occupy a designated player spot with Montreal, had a salary of US$1,947,500 last season according to the MLS Players Association.

Vrioni joined the Revolution as a designated player from Serie A club Juventus in July 2022 for a transfer fee of US$3.8 million.

The 26-year-old played 67 regular season games, including 41 starts, over three seasons in MLS, scoring 16 goals and adding three assists.

Vrioni also scored three goals in four Leagues Cup games, three goals and two assists in five CONCACAF Champions Cup games and one assist in one MLS Cup Playoff game.

Vrioni has an opportunity to become the featured striker in Montreal after the club loaned Matías Cóccaro to Mexico's Atlas FC and declined the contract option on veteran Josef Martínez.

“We are thrilled to welcome Giacomo, a talented left-footed striker, who is renowned for his finishing ability and effectiveness in front of goal both in MLS and in Europe," CF Montréal president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais said in a release.

"He is a player who is dynamic in his off-the-ball movements, excels at getting behind the opponents’ backline, and creates chances through passing combinations with his teammates."

CF Montréal still has room to sign two more designated players after Victor Wanyama's contract expired at the end of 2024. Designated player salaries are considered outside a team's salary cap.

Born in Italy to Albanian parents, Vrioni represents Albania internationally. He played for the Italian under-18 and U19 national teams in 2016 before suiting up for the Albanian U21 team in 2018.

He earned his first cap for the senior national team on Oct. 14, 2018 in a UEFA Nations League match against Israel.

Vrioni joined Juventus in 2019, playing mainly with the U23 team. He then left on loan to Austrian Bundesliga team WSG Tirol where he tied for the league lead with 19 goals in the 2021-22 season.

The move frees up a designated player spot for the Revolution.

"Giacomo is a class act on and off the field," New England sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement. "We thank Giacomo for his contributions during his three seasons with our club and wish him all the best with CF Montréal."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.