MONTREAL - CF Montreal acquired Chilean goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on loan from Bologna FC until the end of the season on Tuesday.

The deal includes an option to extend the loan through the 2026 season. Gillier will be eligible to play starting July 24, when the secondary transfer window opens.

Gillier did not play a match for Bologna after joining the club on July 2.

The 21-year-old made his professional debut with Chilean top-flight side Club Deportivo Universidad Católica on Feb. 23, 2024, recording six clean sheets in 20 games that year.

Internationally, Gillier has three caps with Chile's under-20 team.

Gillier joins 'keepers Jonathan Sirois, Sebastian Breza and Emil Gazdov on Montreal's roster.

CF Montreal owner Joey Saputo also owns Bologna FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.