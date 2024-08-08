CF Montreal announced the acquisition of Caden Clark from Minnesota United on Thursday.

Heading the other way in exchange for the 21-year-old midfielder is the team's second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

A Medina, MN native, Clark was in his first season with the Loons. He appeared in 23 games in 2024 for the team, notching an assist.

After a brief trial with the Loons in 2019, Clark signed for the New York Red Bulls and made his first-team debut in 2020. He would make 50 appearances for the club across all competitions over two stints. In between, Clark joined RB Leipzig, but did not appear in a competitive match.

Before joining the Loons in January, Clark briefly spent time on loan with Danish side Vendsyssel at the end of 2023.

Internationally, Clark made 12 appearances for the United States Under-20 side.