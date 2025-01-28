MONTREAL - CF Montréal acquired two midfielders on Tuesday.

Calgary's Victor Loturi joins Montreal on a free transfer from Scottish club Ross County FC. He signed a two-year contract with options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Hennadii Synchuk, an 18-year-old from Ukraine, arrives from Ukrainian Premier League club Metalist Kharkiv, signing an under-22 initiative contract with Montreal through 2028 with an option for 2029.

The 23-year-old Loturi spent his last three seasons with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, totalling two goals and three assists in more than 80 games in all competitions.

He began his professional career with Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League in April 2019. Internationally, Loturi was named to the Canadian men's national team during the 2023 Gold Cup, making his senior debut in a 4-2 group stage win against Cuba on July 5, 2023.

"We are very pleased to acquire a young Canadian player like Loturi," CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “At only 23 years of age, Loturi has already acquired diverse experience in several international contexts. He is a versatile midfielder who will bring us depth in more defensive tasks and as a playmaker in the buildup play.”

Synchuk made his professional debut with Metalist Kharkiv in 2023, producing one assist in four games. He has represented Ukraine at the U19 and U23 levels.

“We are very pleased to welcome this young high-potential player to our club,” Gervais said. “In a role playing behind the striker, he is a dynamic offensive player with the skills and technique to be a difference maker in the final third. Hennadii has a great ability not only to make the final pass but also to score and take on defenders.

"We want to place him in the best possible conditions to ensure he integrates well into the group, and we are confident he will bring a new dimension to our attack.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.