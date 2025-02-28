CF Montreal has acquired Canadian goalkeeper Emil Gazdov from Pacific FC in a record transfer for the Canadian Premier League team.

The fee is close to $300,000, with Pacific to get 20 per cent of a subsequent sell-on fee, according to a source granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the sale.

Gazdov, whose contract runs through 2026 with option years for 2027 and 2028, joins 'keepers Jonathan Sirois and Sebastian Breza on the Montreal first-team roster. Sirois, named the CPL's best 'keeper in 2021 while with Valour FC, started in Montreal's Saturday's season-opening 3-2 loss at Atlanta United in MLS play.

"We are happy to sign this young player to complete our trio of Canadian goalkeepers," Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. "Emil is a mature player who has progressed well since his debut. He is an imposing goalkeeper with a lot of potential. We are looking forward to having him in Montreal.”

Gazdov, who signed his first pro contract with Pacific as a 16-year-old in June 2020, won the CPL's 2024 Golden Glove Award in November as the league's best 'keeper. The 21-year-old from North Vancouver was also a finalist for the league's Best Canadian U-21 Player Award last season and was named to the league's Best XI.

“Identifying and developing young Canadian players is part of our club identity," Pacific coach James Merriman said in a statement. “I’m proud of Emil I believe he completely deserved this opportunity and is more than ready to take on the next challenge. He has consistently grown as a professional, he’s matured in his work and has all the tools to become a top goalkeeper for our country.”

Pacific's previous record transfer was the sale of forward Alejandro Díaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball in August 2022.

The six-foot-three Gazdov had seven clean sheets in 21 appearances last season, tied for second most in the league. He conceded 0.94 goals per 90 minutes, ranking second among CPL goalkeepers with at least 10 starts.

Gazdov made 49 appearances in all competitions for Pacific, registering 15 clean sheets.

"I joined the club as a 16-year-old kid with no experience in the professional game," said Gazdov, who spent time on loan in 2020 with FC Nüremberg in Germany's second tier. "I leave with a solid foundation and extensive professional experience for my age, which I would not have gained without Pacific and the CPL. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career, but I will never forget the role this club played in getting me here.”

Sean Melvin is the only other goalkeeper currently on Pacific's roster.

