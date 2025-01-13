CF Montreal added to its options in attack Monday while Toronto FC collected up toUS$250,000in general allocation money (GAM) for an asset it had already decided it could do without.

Toronto traded the rights to German forward Prince Owusu to rival Montreal on Monday in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 general allocation money and $75,000 in 2026 GAM for the right of first refusal for Owusu. The deal also includes$75,000 in conditional allocation money.

Allocation money can be used to "buy-down" a player's salary cap hit. MLS clubs worked under a salary budget of US$5.47 million last season.

In essence, the deal is something for nothing for Toronto given it had parted ways with Owusu but still retained his renegotiating rights in MLS. And TFC gets a good amount of GAM for Owusu's rights.

TFC confirmed in November that it was passing on the 2025 contract option on the 28-year-old Owusu, who led Toronto in scoring last season with nine goals in 31 league outings. Six of those goals were scored before mid-May.

Owusu, who also had three goals in Canadian Championship play, is an imposing figure at six foot three, able to hold the ball up and knows what to do in front of goal. His goal production for TFC was streaky, however, perhaps in part due to the changing cast around him.

Montreal hopes the big German will help bolster its attack.

“We are strengthening our squad with a powerful striker, recognized for his physical attributes, ability to protect the ball, willingness to press defenders, and consistent offensive production," Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. "Prince brings a wealth of leadership and experience gained in Europe and MLS."

Montreal, which opted not to exercise the 2025 contact option on veteran Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez, acquired forward Giacomo Vrioni in a trade Tuesday with the New England Revolution for US$50,000 in general allocation money.

Vrioni, an Italian-born 26-year-old who plays internationally for Albania, will occupy a designated player spot on the Montreal roster.

Montreal ranked 21st in the league on offence last season, averaging 1.41 goals a game. Martinez led Montreal with 11 goals in 23 league appearances.

Owusu, who joined Toronto in August 2023 from SV Jahn Regensburg of the German second division, ranked fifth on TFC's salary list at US$807,500. Owusu, who started 20 games, split duties with 21-year-old Canadian Deandre Kerr, whose three goals in 26 appearances (including 12 starts) came at a cost of US$105,319 this season.

In a social media post, Owusu said he had made "the difficult decision not to sign the new contract that was offered to me."

"I believe it's time for me to take a new step in my journey, but Toronto FC and the city of Toronto will always hold a special place in my heart," he added.

Owusu reportedly has been training with Montreal.

Montreal and Toronto also combined on a trade last August with Montreal acquiring winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty in exchange for up to US$1,300,000 in general allocation money, $850,000 of which was guaranteed with the remaining $450,000 conditional on certain performance-based metrics.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2025