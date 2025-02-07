CF Montreal beefs up defence with additions of Petrasso, Craig

MONTREAL - CF Montréal has beefed up its defence ahead of the Major League Soccer season.

The team announced Friday that it has added Canadian defender Luca Petrasso and American defender Brandan Craig. Both players are signed through 2025, with options for 2026 and 2027 on Petrasso's deal and an additional option year for Craig.

The 24-year-old Petrasso, from Toronto, last played in MLS in 2023 with Orlando City. He played in Italy last year on loan with Serie C club US Triestina, where he played in 11 regular-season matches and three playoff games.

He made his MLS debut in 2022 with Toronto FC after coming up through the team's academy and had four assists in 23 games (21 starts) that season.

Craig, 20, has been in the Philadelphia Union system since joining its academy in 2016. He made one appearance with the club at the MLS level and spent last year on loan with USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive before being released.

Craig has represented the United States at the under-15, U20, and U23 levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.