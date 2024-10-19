CF Montreal clinches MLS playoff berth with win over New York City FC

MONTREAL — CF Montreal is heading to the Major League Soccer playoffs after an impressive late-season turnaround.

Caden Clark scored a goal and set up another as Montreal defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday, clinching a post-season berth on the final matchday of the regular season.

Josef Martinez also scored with Montreal (11-13-10) needing at least a draw in the Decision Day matchup to guarantee its spot in front of 19,619 at Saputo Stadium.

Montreal climbed to eighth in the Eastern Conference and will host Atlanta United in the wild-card matchup on Tuesday. The winner will take on Lionel Messi and first-place Inter Miami CF in the first round.

NYCFC (14-12-8) dropped to sixth in the East and will kick off its playoff campaign on the road against FC Cincinnati.

Montreal’s playoff berth completes a late-season U-turn under first-year head coach Laurent Courtois. The tumultuous season has featured a nine-game winless run, the reported trade demand of since-departed MVP Mathieu Choinière and the exit of sporting officer Olivier Renard.

Courtois’s squad was one point from the Eastern Conference basement in early September before a five-game unbeaten run — including four wins — propelled it back into the post-season picture. Montreal could have clinched a playoff spot last game, but fell 2-0 at Charlotte FC on Oct. 5.

A year ago, Montreal fell 2-1 to the Columbus Crew on Decision Day. The team gathered on the touchline around an iPad to watch the New York Red Bulls beat Nashville SC 1-0 with a stoppage-time penalty that crushed Montreal’s post-season hopes.

On Saturday, Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead despite a shaky start to the match.

Centre back Joel Waterman, who moved up into central midfield with Nathan Saliba out for yellow card accumulation, gifted the ball to NYCFC’s Keaton Parks at the top of the box in the 13th minute. Parks, however, shot the ball wide.

Minutes later, NYCFC continued to press for a goal and Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois leapt for a huge save on Tayvon Gray’s volley.

Clark opened the scoring in the 18th when Bryce Duke sent a ball into the box for Martinez, who played decoy and let the ball roll to his trailing teammate for a beautiful goal.

Montreal almost made it 2-0 four minutes later as Clark connected with Martinez, but NYCFC ‘keeper Matt Freese challenged the attempt successfully.

Clark and Martinez — two players in great form — linked up again in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0.

With NYCFC appearing to wait for the halftime whistle, Clark chased the ball down the left flank and fought off a defender for a relentless individual effort. He then delivered a pass into the six-yard box for Martinez to cleanly tip home.

Martinez, a league MVP in 2018, has six goals in his last five matches. Clark, a midseason acquisition, has four goals and four assists in seven.

In the second half, defender George Campbell joined the offence with a strong run into New York’s box and nearly set up Clark for a brace.

Montreal otherwise parked the bus and let the time wind down with the comfortable lead.

New York held 57 per cent of possession, led the shot attempts 15-5 (4-3 for Montreal on target) and earned 10 corners to one for Montreal, but failed to beat Sirois.

Montreal exorcised some demons in the process, winning its third game against NYCFC in 21 meetings and the first since July 7, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.