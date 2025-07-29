NEW YORK - CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman has been fined by Major League Soccer for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment.

The amount of the fine was undisclosed.

The incident occurred in the 73rd minute of Montreal's 3-1 win over the New England Revolution on Friday.

Waterman was shown a yellow card along with New England midfielder Carles Gil.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.