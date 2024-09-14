MONTREAL — CF Montreal is back in the win column after securing a 2-1 Major League Soccer win over Charlotte FC on Saturday at Stade Saputo.

Montreal’s form had suffered of late, with just one win in MLS since the month of July, but Laurent Courtois’ men showed a level of poise and control over the tempo of the game that had not been seen since the beginning of the season.

Caden Clark scored for the first time as a Montreal (7-12-9) player in the 23rd minute, in addition to Bryce Duke’s goal that ended up being the winner, while Time Ream found the back of the net for Charlotte (10-10-8).

Montreal had the first major chance of the match after 15 minutes of play. With a free kick roughly 25 metres away from goal, Gabriele Corbo sent a near-perfect shot smashing off the crossbar. Montreal would continue to dictate the tempo in the opening phase, finding first blood just seven minutes later.

Following a phenomenal triple-save from Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, the ball fell to Clark who volleyed the ball into the wide-open net, picking up his first goal for the club.

With momentum completely on their side, the home side doubled their lead just three minutes later. Montreal continued to build up on the left flank and found a streaking Raheem Edwards in behind the defence who cut the ball back to Duke, sending the Stade Saputo crowd into a frenzy.

Just after the half-hour mark, Charlotte pulled one back through a set piece — something Montreal has struggled with defending all season — as Ream rose above everyone at the back post to score his first with his new club.

The second half began in a very similar fashion to the first, Montreal enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession while Charlotte looked to hit back on the counterattack.

As the game progressed, Charlotte pushed harder and harder to find an equalizer to no avail as Montreal saw the out the closing stages of the match with little to no danger.

UP NEXT

Both teams are back in action on Sept. 18 away from home as Montreal will look to avenge a 5-0 rout against the New England Revolution while Charlotte visits Orlando City SC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.