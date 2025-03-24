MONTREAL - CF Montreal has fired head coach Laurent Courtois after a poor start to the Major League Soccer season.

The club announced the move Monday, two days after Montreal (0-4-1) lost 3-0 at Nashville SC. Assistant coach Marco Donadel will take over on an interim basis.

Montreal is still seeking its first win this season and hasn't scored since a season-opening 3-2 loss to Atlanta United.

Courtois was hired on Jan. 9, 2024, after two seasons as head coach of Columbus Crew 2, the reserve team of MLS’s Columbus Crew.

The 46-year-old native of Lyon, France, helped Montreal reach the Eastern Conference wild-card round in his first season at the helm, losing at home to Atlanta.

Montreal next plays Saturday at Chicago Fire as a season-opening seven-game road trip nears an end. The team plays its home opener April 12 against Charlotte FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.