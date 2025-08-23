MONTREAL - CF Montreal survived a late surge from Austin FC to record a 3-2 victory at Stade Saputo on Saturday night.

Hennadiy Synchuk, Dante Sealy and Prince Owusu all scored for Montreal (4-15-8), which won just its second game at home this season, while Myrto Uzuni and Owen Wolff scored for Austin (9-8-8).

Facing Major League Soccer’s second-best defence did not seem to intimidate Montreal, which immediately took the game to Austin, pinning the Texas side back in their own end and creating several chances.

After just 10 minutes, the hosts found a breakthrough when Olger Escobar found Synchuk in behind the Austin defence. After one swift cut onto his left foot, the teenage standout sent a powerful shot into the bottom left corner, opening his account with Montreal.

Austin fought its way back into the match and enjoyed several spells of progressive possession in the attacking third. The visitors nearly equalized on two different occasions if not for desperate Montreal defending.

Just five minutes before halftime, the third time was the charm as Mikkel Desler was able to find some space on the right side before putting in a cross that Uzuni — after beating his man at the near post — was able to convert.

Montreal wasted no time in replying, regaining the lead at the stroke of halftime. After a sequence of slick passing, Sealy managed to get on the end of a low cross from Dawid Bugaj after having had a penalty controversially ruled out just moments earlier.

Montreal began the second half with the same intensity as the first, attacking the wide areas and looking to extend its lead. After just two minutes, they nearly found just that when Bugaj sent in another inch-perfect cross, but Owusu couldn’t keep the shot on target.

Just after the hour mark, Montreal would add a third when Desler mistracked a corner kick and handled the ball, setting the stage for Owusu to score his 16th goal of the season on a penalty kick.

Ten minutes later, Uzuni capitalized on a defensive marking error to play Wolff in alone after a quick counterattack and brought Austin back to within one after coolly chipping Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier.

Now searching for an equalizer as the game went into added time, Osman Bukari was played through on goal but was unable to put the ball past an onrushing Gillier. That would be the visitors' final chance as the game wound down to its conclusion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.