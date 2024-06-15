CF Montreal holds Western leader Real Salt Lake to scoreless draw

MONTREAL — With four key players back from injury, CF Montreal played to a scoreless tie on Saturday at Stade Saputo against Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake.

This was Montreal’s (4-7-6) fourth 0-0 draw of the Major League Soccer season, while Salt Lake City (9-2-7) extended its undefeated streak to 14 games.

Both teams began the match timidly, not pressing too high and leaving as little space to be exploited as possible. It took 15 minutes for the first shot on target to finally be registered, after which the game’s pace increased significantly.

Montreal had the best chance of the half as Dominic Iankov got on the end of a dangerous cross but could only put the point-blank shot into the waiting hands of Salt Lake City 'keeper Zac MacMath.

Real’s pace and aggression caused problems for Montreal which continued to attempt playing out from the back. They routinely won the ball high up the pitch and ­— while unable to convert the possession into a dangerous chance­ — forced the hosts into several uncomfortable defensive situations.

It took Montreal roughly half an hour to grow into the game fully and successfully break Salt Lake City’s high press, leading to a much more open game despite no breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

The game continued at this pace during the second half as both teams pushed for the game’s first goal. Diego Luna thought he had found a breakthrough just after the hour mark but was denied by the post.

The second half also saw the return of four key players in Matias Coccaro, Mason Toye, Mahala Opoku and Lassi Lappalainen who had all missed significant time through injury. Their inclusion brought the injection of pace that had been missing before as Montreal enjoyed the lion’s share of the chances and the offence, although it was not enough to secure the three points.

UP NEXT

Both teams are back in action Wednesday as C-F Montreal hosts New York Red Bull, while Real Salt Lake visits Sporting Kansas City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.