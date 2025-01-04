MONTREAL — CF Montreal has loaned forward Matias Coccaro to Atlas FC of Mexico's Liga MX for the rest of the year.

The transaction includes a loan fee and a permanent transfer option at its conclusion, the MLS team said in a release.

Also Saturday, the club signed midfielder Michael Adedokun to a one-year contract that includes option years in 2026, '27 and '28.

Adedokun, who won the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy as player of the year in NCAA Division 1 soccer, was selected with the 13th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft last month.

The Nigerian led the Ohio State Buckeyes with 11 goals and 11 assists this past season.

Coccaro, meanwhile, was acquired by CF Montreal last January from Argentina's CA Huracán. The 27-year-old Uruguayan scored four goals and had one assist in 22 regular-season games.

He was Montreal's third-highest paid player in 2024 with a salary of US$888,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.