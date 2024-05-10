CF Montreal prepares for 'Messi Mania' as Inter Miami visits Canada

MONTREAL — CF Montreal captain Samuel Piette says he's pinching himself knowing he might come face-to-face with Lionel Messi.

Montreal hosts Messi's Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer action Saturday at Stade Saputo as the global icon makes his first professional trip to Canada.

The Argentine superstar — widely considered the greatest player of all time — is an eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient, a four-time Champions League winner and a World Cup champion.

Messi took the North American soccer scene by storm when he left Europe to join Miami last season.

This year, the 36-year-old has 10 goals and 12 assists through just eight league games — on pace to smash the league records in both categories.

Miami arrives in Montreal with the league’s best record (7-2-3) after Messi produced one goal and a jaw-dropping five assists in last Saturday’s 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Montreal (3-4-3) has dropped points in three straight MLS games and given up the most goals in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.