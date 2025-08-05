PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Union acquired striker Milan Iloski from Denmark's FC Nordsjælland on Tuesday in a deal that netted CF Montreal up to US$250,000 (all figures in U.S. dollars) in general allocation money.

Montreal was involved because it held the first overall spot in the MLS waiver order, allowing the Union to sign Iloski.

Philadelphia sent the Canadian side its 21st spot in the waiver order.

Montreal acquired $100,000 in 2025 general allocation money and up to $150,000 in conditional GAM.

Philadelphia, which hosts Toronto FC in league play Saturday, has signed Iloski through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Iloski, 26, played 14 games (including three starts) on loan with San Diego FC this season before returning to FC Nordsjælland in mid-July.

“Milan is a dynamic, instinctive goal scorer who thrives in attacking transition,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His ability to convert goal chances is extraordinary and he has a willingness to defend. We look forward to integrating him into the team quickly.” Iloski scored 10 goals and added one assist for San Diego, making MLS history by scoring four goals in a 12-minute span against the Vancouver Whitecaps to register the fastest four-goal performance in league history. Before joining San Diego, Iloski scored 43 goals and added 11 assists in 70 matches over two seasons for Orange County SC in the USL Championship. In 2022, he won the league’s Golden Boot with 22 goals in 31 games. A native of Escondido, Calif., Iloski played three seasons at UCLA. He played for Golden State Force and Ogden City SC before signing with Real Salt Lake as a homegrown player in 2020.

In other Montreal news, defender Fernando Álvarez has been suspended two games for "showing disrespect" to the match officials in a 2-1 Leagues Cup loss to Mexico's Toluca on Friday.

Alvarez, shown a red card after the final whistle, will miss Tuesday's Leagues Cup game against Mexico's Puebla. If Montreal does not advance in the tournament, Alvarez will serve the second game of his suspension in the next edition of the Leagues Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025