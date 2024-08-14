MONTREAL — CF Montréal has acquired up to US$150,000 in general allocation money from the Chicago Fire in return for midfielder Ariel Lassiter, the Major League Soccer club announced Wednesday.

Montréal will receive $75,000 in 2024, and could receive an additional $75,000 in 2025 if certain player performance conditions are met.

Allocation money can be used to "buy down" a player's salary budget charge.

The team acquired Lassiter from Inter Miami on April 12, 2023.

In 45 games, including 37 starts, the Costa Rican has logged 3,198 minutes of play, four goals and nine assists with CF Montréal. He tallied 142 games and 71 starts in his MLS career.

CF Montréal returns to action Saturday against visiting New England.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.