CF Montreal have their man.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert reports the team is set to name Laurent Courtois as its new head coach. The team fired Hernan Losada at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

BREAKING: CF Montréal is finalizing a deal to name Laurent Courtois their next head coach, per sources.



Courtois has been head coach of hugely successful Columbus Crew 2nd team. Won inaugural 2022 MLS Next Pro title, made the final again this year. https://t.co/jdkS3sKdDJ — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 4, 2024

Courtois, 45, had served as manager of the Columbus Crew's MLS Next Pro side, Columbus Crew 2, leading them to a championship in 2022 and this past season's final. He also has academy coaching experience at both Columbus and boyhood club Lyon.

As a player, the Lyon native had a 17-year pro career with stops in Ligue 1 with Toulouse, the Premier League with West Ham and La Liga with Levante. A midfielder, Courtois also spent three seasons in MLS with Chivas USA and the LA Galaxy.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps defender and current Charlotte FC assistant manager Pa-Modou Kah was a finalist for the job, Bogert notes.

Courtois becomes the club's seventh manager since 2017.