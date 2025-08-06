MONTREAL - CF Montréal has signed defender Efraín Morales to a three-year contract extension, the Major League Soccer club announced Wednesday.

The new deal will kick in next season and run through 2028, with an option year for 2029.

Montreal acquired the 21-year-old defender from Atlanta in a July 23 trade.

He scored his first start with Montreal last Friday in a Leagues Cup 2025 Phase 1 match against Club Deportivo Toluca.

Morales, a product of Atlanta United's academy, played his first game with the senior team May 7, 2024, in a 3-0 victory over the Charlotte Independence in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup. Since then, Morales has one assist over nine MLS appearances and has also played in three U.S. Open Cup games.

Born in Decatur, Georgia, Morales represents Bolivia on the international stage.

“We are very pleased to announce this new agreement,” CF Montréal managing director Luca Saputo said in a release. "Efraín perfectly embodies the values that define CF Montréal's new project.

"His personality, as well as his qualities as a player, make him the perfect candidate to represent our club. This new contract is a testament to our mutual trust and is in line with our desire to build a competitive team for the long term."

Morales welcomes his former team to his new home on Saturday when Montreal hosts Atlanta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.