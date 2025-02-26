MONTREAL - CF Montréal has signed fullback Aleksandr Guboglo to a homegrown contract, the Major League Soccer club announced Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is under contract through 2026, with options for the next three seasons.

Guboglo, from Ottawa, joined Montreal's academy in 2019 and scored nine goals with its under-18 team in the 2024-25 MLS Next season.

Internationally, Guboglo has earned three caps for Haiti's U17 team.

Guboglo joins goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, midfielders Alessandro Biello (on loan with Halifax Wanderers) and Nathan Saliba, and forward Owen Graham-Roache as homegrown players on Montreal's roster.

CF Montréal continues a season-opening seven-game road trip Saturday at Minnesota. It opened the season last weekend with a 3-2 loss in Atlanta.

"We are delighted to sign another player from our academy," Montreal president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais said in a release.

"He is a player with good physical qualities who can play as a wing back on both sides of the defence. He has shown us his potential and commitment over the last few years."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.