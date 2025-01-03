MONTREAL — CF Montreal has signed German midfielder Fabian Herbers to a contract for the next two seasons.

The Major League Soccer club announced the deal Friday after Herbers spent the last six seasons with Eastern Conference rival Chicago Fire.

Herbers recorded 15 goals and 15 assists in 152 games in Chicago, including 105 starts.

The 31-year-old was the Philadelphia Union's sixth overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

The six-foot, 165-pound Herbers produced four goals and nine assists over 53 games in Philadelphia from 2016 to 2018.

Montreal says Herber will not take up an international roster spot because he holds a United States green card.

"We are delighted to acquire Fabian, an experienced player who has played over 200 MLS games," President and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role behind the striker, and is known for his work ethic and team spirit. He is a veteran who will set a good example for the young players on our team.”

