CF Montreal announced the signing of attacking midfielder Ivan Jaime on Friday.

The 24-year-old Spaniard joins the club on loan from Porto through June 2026 and will be a Designated Player. The deal comes with the option to buy. Should a permanent transfer go through, Jaime would contracted through 2027 with option years in 2028 and 2029.

“His profile and qualities are fully in line with the sporting vision we want to build within our club," CFMTL managing director Luca Saputo said. His technical talent and ability to make a difference in the offensive third will bring a new dimension to our team."

Jaime spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia, making nine appearances.

A native of Malaga, Jaime is a product of the Malaga academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2018. In 2020, he joined Portuguese side Famalicao before signing for Porto in the summer of 2023 in a move worth €10 million. He has three goals in 30 league appearances for Porto over two seasons.

Internationally, Jaime represented Spain at the under-19 level.