CF Montreal surrenders late goal, settles for draw with Atlanta

MONTREAL - A late equalizer from Aleksey Miranchuk forced CF Montreal to settle for a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United on Saturday evening.

Dante Sealy opened the scoring in the 40th minute for Montreal (4-15-7), which has only won once at home in Major League Soccer action.

Atlanta (4-11-10) controlled the opening 15 minutes of the match and enjoyed several stints of possession deep in the attacking third. Newly arrived Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier had his hands full early, making a series of key saves amid the Atlanta pressure.

After 20 minutes, Montreal was able to grow into the game and generate attacking threats of its own, most notably from set pieces. Two separate corner kicks yielded a wide-open header from Luca Petrasso that missed the target and a dangerous shot from Sealy, who hit the woodwork.

With five minutes left in the first half, Montreal found the breakthrough and opened the scoring with an incisive sequence of passes. After finding space behind the Atlanta defence, Caden Clark found himself in a two-on-one situation and slid the ball across to Sealy, who made no mistake.

The second half featured a much more balanced game as Montreal and Atlanta traded possession and half-chances without being able to provide the finishing touch. As the game wound down, Atlanta pushed forward in search of an equalizer and would eventually break the Montreal block just three minutes before the clock ran out.

A corner from Saba Lobjanidze caused chaos in the Montreal penalty area and led to Miranchuk nodding the ball home from just a few inches out. Atlanta nearly left with a dramatic 90th minute winner, but Miguel Almiron’s curling shot smashed against the crossbar.

UP NEXT

Atlanta: Visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Aug. 16.

CF Montreal: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday, Aug. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.