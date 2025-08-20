Joel Waterman is on the move.

CF Montreal traded the Canada centre-back to the Chicago Fire on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's MLS trade deadline.

In return, the team receives $500,000 in General Allocation Money across 2025 and 2025, as well as up to $100,000 in performance-based money.

Waterman had made 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

“First and foremost, we would like to thank Joel for his extensive contribution to the club over the past six seasons," CFMTL managing director Luca Saputo said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision, but we believe the time was right for him and our organization to move on. We wish him all the best in his future career."

A native of Langley, BC, Waterman joined CFMTL in 2020 from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC. In six seasons in Montreal, Waterman made 130 league appearances.

Internationally, Waterman received his first call-up to the senior side in 2021 and made his Canada debut the following year. He's been capped 10 times by the CanMNT and was a member of the squad at both the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and last summer's Copa America.