CF Montreal announced the trade of defender Ruan to FC Dallas on Monday.

The team will receive up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money in return should certain performance incentives be met with $50,000 guaranteed.

A 29-year-old native of Rio de Janeiro, Ruan appeared in 25 games for the team this season, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Ruan was in his first season with the club after a December 2023 from DC United.

Ruan spent the first four seasons of his Major League Soccer career with Orlando City.