CF Montreal tripped by Mexican side Toluca in Leagues Cup

HARRISON - Three goals in a span of six minutes took care of all the scoring.

Unfortunately for CF Montreal, the Major League Soccer club only had one of them as it dropped a 2-1 Leagues Cup decision to LIGA MX side Toluca on Friday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium, the home of the MLS New York Red Bulls.

Montreal, which opened Leagues Cup play on Tuesday with a 7-6 victory on penalty kicks against Leon after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation at Stade Saputo, got on the board first Friday when Efrain Morales scored in the 20th minute.

Jesús Angulo scored for Toluca three minutes later to tie the match 1-1, then Paulinho scored the winner in the 26th minute.

Toluca controlled 55 per cent of the possession and outshot Montreal 17-9 (including 9-2 on goal). Montreal was given the lone yellow card of the match.

Montreal's next game is Tuesday when it hosts Puebla.

The Leagues Cup is a month-long tournament featuring 18 Major League Soccer teams and 18 teams from Mexico's LIGA MX, with the top three finishers earning spots in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

