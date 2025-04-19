MONTREAL - CF Montreal could not capitalize on a late red card, settling for a scoreless draw against Orlando City SC at Stade Saputo on Saturday evening.

This was just Montreal’s (0-6-3) third point of the Major League Soccer season and Orlando’s (3-2-4) third consecutive scoreless result.

Montreal controlled the tempo of play for the majority of the first half but struggled to finish on the attack.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Montreal thought they netted the opening goal when Dante Sealy scored from a tight angle. However, the goal was called back after it was determined that Samuel Piette was offside.

Montreal continued to control the match until the late stages of the half, when Orlando returned the favour. They set up a high press and pinned Montreal in their own end, creating several half-chances in the process.

Montreal managed to regain control thanks to the halftime substitution of Caden Clark but again failed to provide any consistent danger for Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese. Clark found himself in a number of dangerous positions but was unable to break down the Orlando defence.

The game completely shifted in Montreal’s favour in the 76th minute when Rafael Santos was booked for the second time, sending Orlando down to 10 men. The hosts couldn't turn the man advantage into three points, however, as Orlando dropped into a deep low block and repelled every attack sent their way.

UP NEXT

Orlando: Hosts Atlanta United FC on Saturday, April 26.

Montreal: Visits the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, April 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.