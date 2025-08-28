Five members of Canada's senior squad - Jonathan David, Promise David, Tajon Buchanan, Derek Cornelius and Alphonso Davies - discovered their Champions League fates on Thursday as UEFA conducted its group phase draw that laid out each of the 36 teams' eight-game schedules.

The draw produced some heavyweight tilts between some the continent's biggest clubs and a few matchups where the CanMNT stars could potentially square off against one another.

While each team now knows its eight opponents, an actual schedule will not be released until Saturday. Group phase action is set to begin on Sept. 16 with the final matches set for Jan. 28, 2026.

Let's take a look at what's in store for the Canadian quartet.

Juventus (Jonathan David)

The Bianconeri are a Champions League fixture and the two-time champions are looking for their first triumph since 1996 when they beat Ajax on penalties. Juventus has gone to five finals since then, most recently in 2017, but has come up short on each occasion. The new campaign will be Jonathan David's first with the team, having signed on a free transfer from Lille last month. The Old Lady's opposition features a mix of familiar foes and newcomers to the competition. From Pot 1, Juve meets Borussia Dortmund at home and travels to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid in a rematch of the 2017 final. Benfica and Villarreal are the opponents from Pot 2 with David scheduled for a trip to El Madrigal to do battle with Tajon Buchanan and the Yellow Submarine. Pot 3 brings opposition from Sporting and Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, who will be making their Champions League debut. Finally, Cypriot debutants Pafos and 2004 finalists Monaco, featuring former Juve star Paul Pogba, are the two opponents from Pot 4.

Union SG (Promise David)

Union SG returns to European competition for a fourth-straight season following a 58-year drought and this time Promise David and co. will be playing in the Champions League, having earned passage via winning the Belgian Pro League. This maiden voyage to the Champions League will not be an easy one. From Pot 1, Union has dates with Inter and Bayern Munich, meaning that David could square off against Alphonso Davies in a meeting of Canadians depending on when the match is scheduled with Davies still on the shelf, recovering from knee surgery. Atalanta and Atletico provide the competition from Pot 2, while another date with a Canadian might be in the cards as Union is set to welcome Derek Cornelius and Marseille in Pot 3. Dutch side PSV are the other foe from that pot. Finally, Union faces a tough trip to Turkey to take on Galatasaray and a visit from Newcastle out of Pot 4.

Villarreal (Tajon Buchanan)

For a fifth time, the Yellow Submarine will partake in Champions League football. Villarreal's most recent trip to Europe's premier club competition was its most successful. In 2022, the team upset Juventus in the Round of 16 and then shocked Bayern Munich in the quarters. Their fairytale run came to an end in the semis when they lost 5-2 on aggregate to eventual runners-up, Liverpool. This season's campaign will be a tough one with four previous champions and two finalists among their eight opponents. From Pot 1, Villarreal has a visit from 2023 champions Manchester City and will travel to Germany to meet Borussia Dortmund, the victors in 1997. Pot 2 produces games with Juventus, as Tajon Buchanan meets Jonathan David, and 2023 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. Four-time champions Ajax and the 2024 Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur make up the opposition from Pot 3. Sixteen-time winners of the Danish league, Copenhagen, and the debuting Pafos round out the schedule from Pot 4. There is also the chance another Canadian could be joining Buchanan with Villarreal should Minnesota United's Tani Oluwaseyi complete his rumoured move before the transfer window shuts.

Marseille (Derek Cornelius)

It's already been a circus-like beginning to the season for Marseille and, perhaps, the rigours of Champions League football will be a welcome distraction for the Ligue 1 runners-up. Winners of the tournament in 1993, Marseille's opponents from Pot 1 couldn't get much tougher with Liverpool and the 15-time European champions, Real Madrid. In Pot 2, Marseille drew a visit from Atalanta and a trip to Belgian powerhouse Club Brugge. It's one of the Pot 4 opponents that will be of greatest interest to Canadian fans as Derek Cornelius and OM are set for another trip to Belgium, but this time to take on Promise David and Union SG. The last remaining opponent will be Newcastle. How big a factor Cornelius might be in these games remains to be seen with his playing time under Roberto De Zerbi limited. There is also still the possibility of a loan move away from the club before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Bayern Munich (Alphonso Davies)

When Alphonso Davies makes his Champions League bow for the six-time champions remains to be seen with Davies still recovering from his ACL tear back in March. The left-back has resumed training and the hope is that he can be back in game action around November. This means Davies will likely miss at least three of Bayern's group phase matches and potentially more. From Pot 1, Bayern takes on a pair of teams that won European honours last season in the Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Europa Conference League winners, Chelsea. Familiar foes Arsenal were drawn from Pot 2 along with Club Brugge. In Pot 3, Bayern finds a trip to the Netherlands to take on PSV, as well as a visit from Sporting. Depending on scheduling, Pot 4 could produce a Canadian-versus-Canadian matchup as Promise David and Union SG are scheduled for a visit to the Allianz Arena. Finally, the last of the eight opponents for Vincent Kompany's side are Pafos.