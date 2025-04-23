Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is on the move.

Charlotte FC announced the signing of the 20-year-old winger on loan from CF Montreal for the rest of the season.

In return, Montreal receives $100,000 in General Allocation Money for 2025.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Marshall-Rutty was in his second season at Stade Saputo after a midseason trade from Toronto FC last August.

Marshall-Rutty has made six appearances for Montreal this season.

A product of the TFC Academy, Marshall-Rutty made his senior debut in 2020 becoming the club's youngest-ever debutant at 15.

In six MLS seasons with the Reds and CFMTL, Marshall-Rutty has one goal in 88 appearances.

Internationally, Marshall-Rutty has yet to receive a senior cap, but has represented Canada at the under-15 level.