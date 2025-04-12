CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel scored a goal, Kristijan Kahlina had two saves and Charlotte FC beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

Kahlina has three shutouts this season for Charlotte (5-2-1).

Biel had a shot from the right corner of the 6-yard box blocked by defender George Campbell, but the rebound bounced back to Biel for a one-touch finish inside the back post.

Montreal (0-6-2), playing at home after seven consecutive road games to open the season, had 65 per cent possession and outshot Charlotte 19-8. Montreal lost its home opener for the first time since moving to Stade Saputo in 2019 and fell to 3-1-0 against Charlotte at home.

Jonathan Sirois had three saves for Montreal.

Charlotte has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

