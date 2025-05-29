Liam Delap is primed for London.

Chelsea is expected to win the race for Ipswich Town's England under-21 forward, according to multiple reports.

Delap, son of former Ireland and Stoke City midfielder Rory Delap, has a £30 million release clause and had been granted permission by the relegated Tractor Boys to speak to other teams.

The likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton were also reported to be interested in the Manchester City academy product.

BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel and Nizaar Kinsella report that 19-year-old Spain under-19 striker Marc Guiu could go the other way on loan to help seal the deal for the Blues.

Arriving from City last summer in a £20 million move, Delap scored 12 league goals in 32 appearances.

Delap is expected to be a part of the Three Lions squad at next month's UEFA Under-21 Championship.