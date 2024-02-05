Petr Cech is headed back to Northern Ireland.

The legendary Chelsea goalkeeper is returning to the Elite League's Belfast Giants on a short-term deal.

𝐂𝐄𝐂𝐇 𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐖𝐇𝐎'𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊... 👀



The Stena Line Belfast Giants can confirm that @PetrCech has re-joined the club on a short-term loan as temporary emergency cover from NIHL1 side, @OxfordCityStars. 🤝



Cech, 41, has been playing hockey regularly following his retirement from football in 2019. The Plzen, Czechia native is currently playing for the Oxford City Stars of the National Ice Hockey League.

“I’m happy to be coming back to Belfast to rejoin the Giants for the second time this season," Cech said in a statement. "I was really proud to make my professional debut for the club back in November 2023, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice and making more memories this time around. It's always a pleasure to be a part of this organization."

He previously made an appearance for the Giants in November, backstopping the team to a 5-1 win over the Glasgow Clan.

“Petr was a great guy to have around the locker room during his last loan period with the Giants, and his experience and knowledge of performing at the highest level is invaluable," Adam Keefe, Giants head coach and younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, said. "It was fantastic to see Petr make his professional debut at the home of the Belfast Giants earlier this season, and we’re, once again, incredibly appreciative of Oxford City Stars’ support.”

During his 15 seasons in the Premier League with the Blues and Arsenal, Cech won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League and the 2012 Champions League title.