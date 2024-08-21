Enzo Maresca insists that it's nothing personal between him and Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

The two England internationals have been frozen out of the Chelsea first team and told that their future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

Sterling's No. 7 shirt has already been given to new signing Pedro Neto.

"Brutal? I don't think so," the first-year manager said. "I try to be honest. I can repeat again if it's not clear: I spoke with Raheem before the [Manchester] City game. I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad. With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position. He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest."

Sterling, 29, joined the Blues in 2022 from City in a £47.5 million move. He has three years remaining on his current deal. In two seasons with the team, Sterling has 14 goals in 59 Premier League appearances.

Left-back Chilwell, 27, signed from Leicester City in 2020 in a transfer reportedly worth £45 million. In four seasons with the team, Chilwell has made 70 league appearances and was a member of the squad that won the 2021 Champions League.

Chelsea opened their Premier League season on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to City. The Blues are back in action on Thursday when they host Swiss side Servette in a Europa Conference League qualifier before visiting Wolves on Sunday in league play.