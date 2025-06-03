Jadon Sancho's permanent move to Chelsea is off.

BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella reports the Blues will pay Manchester United a £5 million penalty to return the player to Old Trafford instead of the £25 million transfer fee agreed last summer.

Sancho, 25, arrived at Stamford Bridge last season on loan with the understanding that the transfer would be made permanent ahead of the 2025-2026 season. Chelsea and Sancho were unable to come to terms on a deal that would have decreased his hefty wage packet believed to be in the £300,000 per week vicinity.

The Manchester City academy product made 41 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season and scored in the team's 4-1 win over Real Betis in last week's Europa Conference League Final.

A native of South London, Sancho joined United in 2021 in a £73 million deal from Borussia Dortmund. He had a falling out with then-manager Erik ten Hag in September of 2023 and was returned to Dortmund on loan in January of 2024.

He last played for United in an Aug. 26, 2023 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Sancho is unlikely to stay with United and the team will look to offload him this summer.