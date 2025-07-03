LONDON (AP) — Chelsea is expected to sign English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, the German club said Thursday.

Gittens follows in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, another former Manchester City youth player who developed his game at Dortmund. Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United.

Dortmund said that “all parties involved agreed in principle” in Florida and contract details were being finalized.

Both teams are in the United States and are into the quarterfinals at the Club World Cup.

"The negotiations with Chelsea were challenging, but in the end, we are glad that we can most likely realize our expectations and gain planning security,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in the team's statement.

Gittens joined Dortmund in 2020 shortly after his 16th birthday and scored 12 times in all competitions last season, but was often dropped to the bench after coach Niko Kovac took over in February.

Known as Jamie Bynoe-Gittens when he made his Dortmund debut in 2022, the winger announced last year he wanted to be known simply as Jamie Gittens. He said he was following the example of his father, who also uses part of his full surname.

Playing for more than one team during the Club World Cup isn't allowed under FIFA rules, so Gittens will have to wait for the new English season to make his debut for Chelsea.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer