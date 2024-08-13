Cole Palmer's first season at Stamford Bridge was a smashing success and Chelsea is rewarding him for it.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the team has signed the England forward to a two-year extension taking him through 2033.

Palmer, 22, joined the Blues last summer in an initial £40 million move from Manchester City. He made 33 league appearances and scored 22 goals, the most by an English-born player in 2023-2024.

Internationally, Palmer has been capped nine times by England and scored the Three Lions' lone goal in the 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Chelsea opens their 2024-2025 campaign on Sunday at home to defending champions City.