Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by The FA for an anti-doping violation.

The 24-year-old Ukraine winger could face up to a four-year ban from football.

"We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations," The FA said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

A native of the Kharkiv area, Mudryk just completed his third season with Chelsea. He made 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals.

Mudryk joined the Blues in a £62 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January of 2023, signing an eight-and-a-half-year deal with the team. He's made 53 Premier League appearances across his three seasons.

Internationally, Mudryk has been capped 28 times by Ukraine.

Mudryk is currently with Chelsea in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup.