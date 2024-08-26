Could Raheem Sterling's future lie at Old Trafford?

The wantaway Chelsea winger is open to a move to Manchester United, The Telegraph's Sam Dean reports.

Sterling, 29, was told last week by manager Enzo Maresca that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Dean notes that before Sterling considers a transfer ahead of Friday's deadline, he wants his contractual situation settled. The Kingston, Jamaica-born Sterling has three years remaining on the deal he signed with the Blues in 2022 following a £47.5 million move from Manchester City.

His reported £300,000 a week wages could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential transfer with a swap deal for Red Devils winger Jadon Sancho one of the rumoured possibilities.

A boyhood United fan, Sterling's No. 7 shirt was given away to new Chelsea signing Pedro Neto.

In 379 Premier League games over 13 seasons with Chelsea, City and Liverpool, Sterling has 123 goals, putting him 19th all-time in league history and 12th among British players.

Internationally, Sterling has been capped 82 times by England, scoring 20 goals.