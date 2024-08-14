Xherdan Shaqiri's time with the Chicago Fire is over.

The team announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to a mutual contract termination with the former Switzerland midfielder.

“I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career,” Shaqiri said in a statement. “I want to thank the club and the fans for their support during my time in Chicago. I wish the Fire nothing but success moving forward.”

A native of Zheger, Kosovo and raised near Basel, the 32-year-old Shaqiri signed with the Fire as a Designated Player in February of 2022 from Lyon, coming aboard as the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.

He would go on to make 69 league appearances for the team over three seasons, including the current one, scoring 14 goals.

A product of the Basel academy, Shaqiri also previously spent time at Bayern Munich and Liverpool, winning the Champions League and league titles at both.

Internationally, Shaqiri ended his Switzerland career following their exit from Euro 2024 on penalties against England in the quarter-finals.

He was capped 125 times and appeared at four World Cups and three Euros.

Shaqiri is widely expected to return to Europe during the current transfer window.